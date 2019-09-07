SECTIONS
Buttigieg: Bible OKs abortion 'up to their 1st breath'

'The person who should be drawing the line is the woman making the decision'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2019 at 9:46pm
(LifeNews) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested Friday that unborn babies can be aborted up until they draw their first breath, saying parts of the Bible mention “how life begins with breath.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor spoke with “The Breakfast Club” on Friday morning about his comprehensive Douglass Plan, his thoughts on whether America is ready for a gay president, and whether black voters should vote for him.

Buttigieg discussed how the Bible talks about life beginning with breath, and suggested this would be one way to determine when life began in relation to abortion debates.

