SECTIONS
Faith Politics
Print

Buttigieg: 'Reckoning' coming over GOP, Christianity

Accuses Republicans of 'beating people on the head' with their faith

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2019 at 3:35pm
Print

(Associated Press) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says Republicans will face “a reckoning” over a policy agenda he says is out of sync with Christian values.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, Buttigieg kicked off a day of television appearances in which he highlighted his Christian faith.

Republicans, he asserted, are “known for beating people on the head” with their faith while following a policy agenda aimed at reducing assistance for the poor and other policies he said were at odds with that message.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians
Buttigieg: 'Reckoning' coming over GOP, Christianity
Breakthrough: 'Highly effective' way found to kill malaria parasite
Whales' songs reveal where they have traveled
Researcher: Loch Ness monster could be giant eel
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×