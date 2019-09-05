California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians

(San Francisco Chronicle) Mountain lions -- also called pumas and cougars -- are hunted for sport in almost every western state except California, where they are a protected species. Our Californian compassion is not reciprocated, however: The big cats occasionally stalk, slay and eat people.

Most recently, on Jan. 8 in Orange County, 35-year-old Mark Reynolds was killed and partially devoured by a 110-pound mountain lion that later dragged 30-year-old Anne Hjelle by the head into the shrubbery before bicyclists rescued her.

Are cougars becoming too populous and aggressive?

