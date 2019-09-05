SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians

In 1990, voters voted to ban all hunting of cougars – now they're the prey

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2019 at 3:37pm
Print

(San Francisco Chronicle) Mountain lions -- also called pumas and cougars -- are hunted for sport in almost every western state except California, where they are a protected species. Our Californian compassion is not reciprocated, however: The big cats occasionally stalk, slay and eat people.

Most recently, on Jan. 8 in Orange County, 35-year-old Mark Reynolds was killed and partially devoured by a 110-pound mountain lion that later dragged 30-year-old Anne Hjelle by the head into the shrubbery before bicyclists rescued her.

Are cougars becoming too populous and aggressive?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians
Buttigieg: 'Reckoning' coming over GOP, Christianity
Breakthrough: 'Highly effective' way found to kill malaria parasite
Whales' songs reveal where they have traveled
Researcher: Loch Ness monster could be giant eel
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×