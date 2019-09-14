California poverty among highest in nation once again

(SACRAMENTO BEE) California, typically one of the most prosperous and progressive states, is also one of the poorest.

That’s according to new data from the US Census Bureau that offers insight into the economic status of people in California and the nation. The annual release of survey data measures income, poverty and insurance status.

For California, that means another reminder that the state’s poverty rate of 18.2 percent is exceeded only by Washington DC, which has a poverty rate of 18.4 percent when you account for the cost of living. It accounts for about 1 in every six residents.

