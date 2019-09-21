SECTIONS
California's cannabis black market has eclipsed its legal one

"There's insufficient licenses to address market demand'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 11:58pm
(NBC NEWS) Although marijuana has been legal in California for nearly two years, black market weed is still a booming business in the state.

Illegal sellers outnumber legal and regulated businesses almost 3-to-1, according to a startling analysis of California cannabis sellers released this month. Some critics blame the website Weedmaps for letting thousands of rogue stores advertise.

But cannabis regulators are cracking down. This week, they put publications, including Weedmaps, that advertise unlicensed marijuana businesses on notice that doing so is against state law.

