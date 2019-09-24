Candace Owens blasts Dems' white-supremacy hearing as 'farce'

At a hearing held by House-majority Democrats on "Confronting White Supremacy," conservative activist Candace Owens questioned the proceedings as a "farce" held during an election cycle to gain votes for Democrats.

"It's Democratic policies that have hurt black Americans, not white supremacy," she said Friday, reported RealClearPolitics.

She said more pressing problems for African Americans are the lack of fathers in homes and black-on-black crime.

"I also found it quite hilarious that when asked for actual numbers, nobody here could actually provide them, because [white nationalism] is not actually a problem in America or a major problem or a threat that's facing Black America. This is, again, just election rhetoric," Owens said.

After the hearing, RealClearPolitics said, she criticized Twitter users for misinterpreting her remarks that white nationalism is not a threat to the black community.

"Why is @Twitter running declaring that I said 'white nationalism is not a problem' for black America — when they know that I said it is not the biggest problem facing black America?"

Owens said she found it "quite ironic that I'm the only black American that's sitting here and yet the people that called this hearing haven't asked me a single question about my experience."

"I think that probably points to what I say the larger issue is, is that Democrats come up with the problems, they come up with the solutions, and black Americans are basically used as props for them to get out their narrative and to ultimately control our vote using fear tactics," she said.

Owns said she is "hopeful that we will come to a point where we will actually have hearings about things that matter in America, things that are a threat to America, like illegal immigration, which is a threat to black America, like socialism, which is a threat to every single American, and I hope that we see that day."

She said that for all the Democrats who "are hoping that this is going to work and that we're going to have a fearful black America at the polls, if you're paying attention to this stuff that I'm paying attention to, the conversation is cracking, people are getting tired of this rhetoric, we're being tired to -- that we are being told by you guys to hate people based on the color of their skin or to be fearful."

"We want results. We want policies. We're tired of rhetoric, and the numbers show that white supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming black America," she said.

"Let's start talking about putting fathers back in the home. Let's start talking about God and religion and shrinking government, because government has destroyed black American homes, and every single one of you know that," said Owens.

"And I think many people should feel ashamed for what we have done and what Congress has turned into. It's Days of Our Lives in here, and it's embarrassing."