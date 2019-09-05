SECTIONS
Health U.S.
Print

Carolinas brace for rejuvenated Dorian

Residents told 'do not underestimate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2019 at 9:41am
Print

(FOX NEWS) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents Wednesday to adhere to evacuation orders and finish last-minute storm preparations as the coast of the Carolinas braces for Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm whose center is projected to come within 40 miles off Charleston, S.C.

“Today is the day to finish preparing,” Cooper said Wednesday afternoon. “Do not underestimate this dangerous storm. Listen to your local emergency officials and leave now if they have ordered evacuations.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. ET Thursday that Dorian's maximum sustained winds were at 115 mph. It was located about 80 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C., moving north at 8 mph.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California mountain lions increasingly hunt Californians
Buttigieg: 'Reckoning' coming over GOP, Christianity
Breakthrough: 'Highly effective' way found to kill malaria parasite
Whales' songs reveal where they have traveled
Researcher: Loch Ness monster could be giant eel
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×