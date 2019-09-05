Carolinas brace for rejuvenated Dorian

(FOX NEWS) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents Wednesday to adhere to evacuation orders and finish last-minute storm preparations as the coast of the Carolinas braces for Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm whose center is projected to come within 40 miles off Charleston, S.C.

“Today is the day to finish preparing,” Cooper said Wednesday afternoon. “Do not underestimate this dangerous storm. Listen to your local emergency officials and leave now if they have ordered evacuations.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. ET Thursday that Dorian's maximum sustained winds were at 115 mph. It was located about 80 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C., moving north at 8 mph.

