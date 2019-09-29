Census: Shocking number of non-citizens live in U.S.

Confirming the largest ethnic shift in more than a century, the U.S. Census Bureau released a survey finding a record 13.7% of the U.S. population, about 44.7 million people, were born in another country.

The annual American Community Survey comes amid a contentious debate about including a citizenship question on the upcoming decennial Census survey.

It found that about 22 million of the foreign-born residents were not a U.S. citizen, DailyMail.com reported.

It was the highest percentage of foreign-born residents in one year since 1910.

The majority of the non-U.S. born residents came from Latin America.

The foreign-born resident rate has surged to about 1 in 7 in California, Texas, Florida and New York, some 15% higher than elsewhere in the country, DailyMail.com said.

In 2018, the Trump administration proposed restoring the citizenship question, arguing it was "necessary for the Department of Justice to protect voters."

The Supreme Court dealt the administration a setback, ruling the Department of Commerce had failed to provide an adequate reason for restoring the question.

Trump responded with an executive order July 11 calling on the federal agencies use current databases and documents to gather citizenship data.