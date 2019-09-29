Charlie Daniels: Why Dems are rushing to impeachment

Democrats in Congress have been itching to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump since even before he was president.

Many believe it's because they had nominated Hillary Clinton for president in the 2016 election, and since they believed she was entitled to the honor, they could not believe – and still have not accepted – her total failure.

But now an apparently partisan – anti-Trump – CIA agent has made a series of anonymous allegations about the president's conversation with the president of Ukraine, unsupported by a transcript of the call, and they are all-in on the plan.

Right now.

Country rock superstar Charlie Daniels, in his weekly Soap Box column, explains just what's going on.

"The sole reason for all the rush to judgment is that the Democrats know there is not one candidate among the entire gaggle of primary hopefuls who could carry the day in a national election," he said.

"And in essence, Ms. Pelosi and the Democrats have tacitly declared war on the Republic, by declaring that the will of the majority of the American people doesn't count, that it's up to a political party to decide who will sit in the Oval Office."

He continued, "This is, in actuality, establishing a monarchy of sorts, overruling the electorate and making the Congress of the United States a kingmaker, negating the will of the voters and the legally mandated system of elections."

The fight in Washington is over Trump's telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine. A whistleblower who has been identified as an anti-Trump partisan probably in the deep state CIA filed a complaint based on hearsay.

Democrats are running with it, alleging that Trump was negotiating for a political advantage using military aid promised by the United States, even though the transcript of the telephone call doesn't support that.

Daniels said the problem is that Pelosi "has lost control of her party and is forced by a radical fringe and a left-handed media to kowtow to the idiotic opinions of Cookie (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the Odd Squad and the ruinous platform of Green New Deals and cradle-to-grave socialism nannyism."

The real state of the country, he explained, is an economy that is buzzing, unemployment at an all-time low, a revitalized military and "disastrous" trade deals being abandoned.

Also, Iran "has finally been called out," the embassy is in Jerusalem and the border wall is being built.

The trouble spots, he pointed out, are in cities represented by Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi and the like, where there are "enclaves of rat-infested, drug-ridden, totally unsanitary streets where used syringes and human feces are so thick citizens can't walk there…"

This is the Democrats' goal, he said.

"They want unemployment to be high, the stock market to be low, the borders to be open, the manufacturers to be closed, trains and airplanes to be banned, education and medical service to be free, guaranteed employment for all, a payday for people who refuse to work, and an additional sixteen trillion dollars tacked on to the twenty-one trillion we already owe."

"They believe that the world will end in twelve years if we don't adopt lithium battery-powered electric cars and curb cow flatulence and they believe they can take Donald Trump out," he said.

He warns about Adams Schiff, the representative who claimed for two years, falsely, that he had evidence of Trump's collusion with Russia in 2016.

He "has, for the last three years, vacillated between 'I have proof of collusion, there is irrefutable proof of obstruction, to the whistleblower evidence proves that the president requested a quid pro quo from a foreign power."

"He has cried wolf, made a mountain out of a molehill, and been made to look like a fool by two Russian shock jocks masquerading as informants with harmful information on Trump," he said.

But whatever the Democrats attempt, and succeed or not, it will be only the beginning, he warned.

"We've only seen one party pull out all the stops so far, just wait until the other one does."

Daniels has been honored for his gospel music, Southern rock anthems and country hits.

He started out in the blue grass genre with the Misty Mountain Boys and moved to Nashville in 1967.

Elvis Presley recorded a tune Daniels co-wrote titled "It Hurts Me," which was released on the flip side of "Kissin’ Cousins." He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline."

He started the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972, and among the many hits he's known for are "Long Haired Country Boy," "The South’s Gonna Do It Again," "In America" and his signature, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."