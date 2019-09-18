Cheerleaders 'disciplined' for holding 'Trump 2020' banner

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A North Carolina high school cheerleading squad was … “disciplined” recently for holding up a “Trump 2020” banner which also included the president’s popular slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The girls from North Stanly High School were given probation, but not by anyone associated with the school or district; that decision came from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, according to CBS News.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said probation “serves as a notice of behavior or action that is against NCHSAA Handbook Policy or contrary to expectations of sportsmanship and proper behavior that could bring additional sanctions.” These penalties can include a fine or a suspension “should infractions persist.”

