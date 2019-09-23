SECTIONS
Faith World
Print

China footage: Hundreds of blindfolded, shackled prisoners

'It counters the propaganda offensive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2019 at 4:40pm
Print

(THE GUARDIAN) -- Drone footage has emerged showing police leading hundreds of blindfolded and shackled men from a train in what is believed to be a transfer of inmates in Xinjiang.

The video, posted anonymously on YouTube last week, shows what appear to be Uighur or other minorities wearing blue and yellow uniforms, with cleanly shaven heads, their eyes covered, sitting in rows on the ground and later being led away by police. Prisoners in China are often transferred with handcuffs and masks covering their faces.

Nathan Ruser, a researcher with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s international cyber policy centre, used clues in the footage, including landmarks and the position of the sun, to verify the video, which he believes was shot at a train station west of Korla in south-east Xinjiang in August last year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China footage: Hundreds of blindfolded, shackled prisoners
Court rules hangovers are an 'illness'
Stocks little changed amid worries about global economy
900,000 suffering: 'We need all the help we can get. Now'
Kanye West holds Sunday Service ahead of 'Jesus Is King' album
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×