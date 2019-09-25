China going big with military parade for its 70th anniversary

(MSN.COM) – They were not there to brag. But when three Chinese generals laid out plans Tuesday for China's super-sized 70th anniversary military parade to be held next week, they couldn't help sounding a teensy bit smug.

There will be more generals, more planes, more Chinese-made rockets and advanced military equipment showcasing Chinese know-how than ever before – 580 pieces of equipment, to be exact.

There will be the usual planes in formation with colorful contrails, and not-so-usual helicopters forming a giant number 70, brightly hued flags representing the revolutionary spirit of Chinese military martyrs, and 15,000 military personnel all in top shape physically, morally and of course politically, each man at least 5 feet 9 but not more than 6 feet 1.

And for the first time, there will even be two Chinese female generals marching in step. In short, it will be the biggest Chinese military parade ever held.

"We believe you will not be disappointed," said Maj. Gen. Tan Min, deputy chief of staff of the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, unable to suppress a proud smile.

