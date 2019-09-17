China pushes ahead with social-credit ratings for 33 million firms

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China is moving forward rapidly its plans for a controversial social credit rating system that will include 33 million companies, raising fears of reprisals among foreign firms as Beijing seeks to extend its control over the business environment in the country.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is pushing ahead with social credit-based supervision of all commercial entities from large firms to small, independently owned and operated business, prompting complaints over corporate privacy and heavy handed government intervention.

The social credit rating will include court rulings, tax records, environmental protection issues, government licensing, product quality, work safety, and administrative punishments by market regulators.

