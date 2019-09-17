SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

China pushes ahead with social-credit ratings for 33 million firms

'To what extent can you disclose information to the local government?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:19pm
Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China is moving forward rapidly its plans for a controversial social credit rating system that will include 33 million companies, raising fears of reprisals among foreign firms as Beijing seeks to extend its control over the business environment in the country.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is pushing ahead with social credit-based supervision of all commercial entities from large firms to small, independently owned and operated business, prompting complaints over corporate privacy and heavy handed government intervention.

The social credit rating will include court rulings, tax records, environmental protection issues, government licensing, product quality, work safety, and administrative punishments by market regulators.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook working with Ray-Ban on secret project
Stocks rise slightly ahead of Fed's interest-rate decision
Strange reason purple sunsets 'erupting' around world
Tim Tebow asks for 'help' with wedding
Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×