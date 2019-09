(FOX NEWS) Eleven members of a Chinese family are said to have staged phony marriages where they married and divorced one another 23 times over a two-week period in a scam to obtain free state housing, Chinese state media said Tuesday.

The family allegedly exploited an urban renewal program intended to give free apartments to residents of an area in Lishui city in the Zhejiang Province where homes were demolished to pave the way for a development project.

Read the full story ›