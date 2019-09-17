Chinese state-sanctioned church pastors told what to preach

(CHRISTIAN POST) Chinese government officials are demanding that clergy affiliated with the state-sanctioned protestant church base their sermons on a new book that blends biblical teachings with the teachings of Confucius.

The Chinese human rights magazine Bitter Winter reports that clergy affiliated with the Three-Self Patriotic Movement in Yuzhou city were ordered to begin teaching the Bible through the lens of Chinese culture as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to “sinicize” Christianity.

The magazine, published by the Italian-based Center for Studies on New Religions, reports that in July, the Religious Affairs Bureau gave all local Three-Self preachers in the city located in Henan province a book titled,The Analects Encounter the Bible.

