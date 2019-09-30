Christian mom hacked to death with ax in front of daughter, 3

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A Christian man in India says his relatives became so enraged that he converted to Christianity that they murdered his wife with an ax and attempted to kill his 3-year-old daughter.

Rohit Oraon, a 25-year-old from the remote village of Lukujhariya in eastern India, told Morning Star News that his family disapproved of his marriage to Parvati Devi, a woman who belonged to a lower-caste, and they began treating him as an outcast. The isolation and abuse he endured drove him toward Christians, where he felt accepted, he said.

The couple converted to Christianity in 2017, causing even more criticism. "My relatives were shocked at my prosperity. They hated to see me flourish in my job,” Rohit said. “An outcast, without family support, expelled from the village family with no one to help and support me, how could I be so happy and contented?”

Read the full story ›