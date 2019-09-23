SECTIONS
'Church has left the building': 100+ head out

'We're not staying inside to worship God because God is everywhere'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 10:31pm
(WLOX) -- MOSS POINT, Miss. -- Instead of holding a typical Sunday service, Safe Harbor United Methodist Church decided to switch things up with its first “Church Has Left the Building” event.

At 9 a.m., about 120 members walked out of the sanctuary and split up to work on one of 17 projects. The service area ranged from Escatawpa to Pascagoula.

“There’s something for everybody no matter how old or how young, no matter how talented or gifted you are with working with your hands," said pastor Robbie Murden.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
'Church has left the building': 100+ head out
