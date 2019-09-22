SECTIONS
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.
Print

Church's drag-queen event for kids draws protest

'A man, dressed as a woman and treating it as normal, is unacceptable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 12:45pm
Print

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) -- Members, allies and critics of Fairview Community Church in Costa Mesa and the LGBTQ community surrounded the church’s driveway Saturday either to protest or protect what was happening inside: a children’s story time with a drag queen.

Fairview began hosting Autumn Rose for monthly readings in July. The first event was sleepy, said pastor Sarah Halverson-Cano. The next one, in August, drew opponents.

The church got wind of the plans of a protest through social media and brought in security, which they enhanced with more volunteer watchers and a winding wall of tarps, sheets and umbrellas to shield families as they entered the facility.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Possible hoax: Racial slur targets Native American student
Less than 10 attend white-privilege event on campus of 30,000
Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change
Church's drag-queen event for kids draws protest
Whiskey vs. whisky: What's the difference?
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×