'Climate strikers' vow to shut down D.C.

Dubbing themselves "climate rebels," activists demanding implementation of a radical Green New Deal-style plan vow to bring the nation's capital to a halt on Monday.

The Shut Down D.C. Strike Coalition declares on its website, "We will block key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill."

The group says the protest is inspired by a "climate strike and global week of action" Sept. 20-27 led by youth.

"They have been taking the lead so far, but now they are calling on all of us to take action," the coalition says of the youth. "In Washington, DC we will be answering the call and building on the momentum of the youth climate strikes in a major way."

Meanwhile, New York City announced 1.1 million public school students could skip classes without penalties to join the global youth climate strikes Friday, the New York Times reported.

The Shut Down D.C. Strike Coalition says that on Sept. 23, "[p]arents, workers, college students, and everyone who is concerned about the climate crisis will skip work and school and put off their other responsibilities to take action on the climate crisis."

Noting the influence of Swedish student Greta Thunberg on the movement, the website encourages the signing of "the Pledge of Resistance."

"I will honor the picket line by skipping school or work and putting off my other responsibilities on September 23," it begins.

Signatories also, among other things, pledge "to take action with my friends, neighbors, classmates and coworkers to shut down business-as-usual, so the status quo of delay, inaction, and half measures is no longer an option."

The coalition clearly has a political agenda beyond environmentalism.

"To achieve Climate Justice, we must not only decarbonize the atmosphere, but also decolonize and democratize our economies and our communities," it states.

"Shutting down the nation’s capital could be our best shot at starting this justice-based transition; we need a broad-based coalition that emphasizes the overlap of our struggles."

A new survey by the Washington Post and Kaiser Foundation found 57% of American teens say they fear climate change and 52% are angry about it.

The Washington Post said a majority of respondents, many of whom will reach voting age by 2020, are motivated to channel their anxieties into activism.

The poll found about 1 in 4 teens have participated in a walkout, attended a rally or written to a public official to express their views on global warming.

The Post noted it was the first survey of its kind since the igniting of the youth climate movement last year the Swedish teen Thunberg.

Her year-long "strike" from school in front of the Swedish Parliament and "carbon-neutral" sailboat voyage across the Atlantic to the United States have made her an activist icon.

Earlier this month, Thunberg was joined by hundreds of American teenagers on at a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. They carried hand-drawn placards with messages such as "United behind the science" and "Act now or we will." And they chanted "System change, not climate change” and "Don't just watch us, join us."

Thunberg is scheduled to speak at this month's United Nations climate action summit.

Meanwhile, as WND reported earlier this month, a new, improved system to assess surface temperatures established in 2005 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, indicates there has been no warming in the United States over the past 14 years. Further, raw temperature readings at preexisting stations indicate temperatures are the same now as 80 years ago.

Tony Heller of the website Real Climate Science, who has a broad career in science, education, environment and engineering, puts Thornburg's activism in perspective in a video: