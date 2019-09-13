Cockpit coffee spill caused transatlantic flight diversion

(London Guardian) A pilot spilling coffee in the cockpit of a plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean forced it to turn back and land in Ireland.

The hot coffee damaged an audio control panel, which gave off an electrical burning smell and smoke, an accident report found. It created significant communication difficulty for the pilots flying the Airbus A330, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The incident happened on 6 February and resulted in the Condor flight from Frankfurt in Germany to Cancún, Mexico, being diverted to Shannon airport. The smoke and the fumes did not result in injuries to any of the 11 crew or 326 passengers onboard.