College researcher: I communicate with plants

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A senior research fellow at Australia’s University of Sydney believes plants are intelligent and can communicate.

Monica Gagliano’s personal anecdotes about our CO2-breathing fellow terrestrials include her “being rocked like a baby by the spirit of a fern” and getting advice from an oak tree … about a grant application.

According to The New York Times, “plants have directly shaped [Gagliano’s] experiments and career path.” Some of her published studies conclude that “plants are, to some extent, intelligent” — they can “hear” and even interact.