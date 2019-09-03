SECTIONS
College researcher: I communicate with plants

Published September 3, 2019
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A senior research fellow at Australia’s University of Sydney believes plants are intelligent and can communicate.

Monica Gagliano’s personal anecdotes about our CO2-breathing fellow terrestrials include her “being rocked like a baby by the spirit of a fern” and getting advice from an oak tree … about a grant application.

According to The New York Times, “plants have directly shaped [Gagliano’s] experiments and career path.” Some of her published studies conclude that “plants are, to some extent, intelligent” — they can “hear” and even interact.

