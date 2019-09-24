College students: World to end in 12 years

During the global "climate strike" for "environmental justice" by students last Friday, the College Fix commissioned a reporter at St. Olaf College in Minnesota to talk to some of the 1,000 students there who participated.

Many agree with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' dire warning that "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change."

What are your thoughts on this and what is your plan?

"For all we know it could be sooner than that. We're not entirely sure," replied one student.

"Um, I don't really know. You never know with science," said another.

"I think it's a super-serious statistic and people should recognize that that can be truthful, that we need to enact change as soon as possible to prevent that from happening," another student said.

One student was particularly exercised.

"I'm baffled that we're talking about so many other issues when this is the most pressing," he said. "It affects everyone equally. We're not going to have a life if we don't do something about it right now. So we need to act immediately."

Another said, "Yes, of course, and it's very serious."

He was then asked what he was going to do about it.

"Uh, I mean, coming to strikes like these and really fighting for it," he said.