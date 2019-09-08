SECTIONS
Colorado doctor sounds alarm on marijuana legalization

'We are not okay. The grand experiment is not going so well'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2019 at 8:56pm
(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) Colorado's experiment with marijuana legalization has been an epic disaster, according to one doctor seeing its effects on the front lines.

Dr. Karen Randall, an emergency room physician certified in "cannabis science and medicine," said the legalization of marijuana has damaged, rather than helped, her home state. Randall, who spoke alongside former White House drug czar John Walters at the right-leaning Hudson Institute on Friday, said the public is being misled about the effects of recreational marijuana.

"I think the public needs to know that we are not okay," Randall said. "The grand experiment is not going so well. I don't think the public is hearing about this as they should be."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







