The common man's last bastion of justice

It's a good thing that trial by jury was written into our Constitution, or it would long ago have been eliminated by lawyers, judges and politicians. Regardless of what these fancy courtroom lawyers and judges tell the jury, in the end those six or 12 people can do as they dang well please.

The Gibson's Bakery and Oberlin College civil lawsuit (what the Washington Post might refer to as a "kerfuffle") is instructive. The college unleashed its social justice warriors to destroy a family business passed down over generations after several students were arrested for shoplifting. The college joined forces by cutting off business with Gibson's.

The bakery owners decided not to capitulate, but to fight back in the only avenue available: civil court. They, and their contingency-paid counsel prevailed, to the tune of over $40 million in damages assessed by the jury against the college. You can read the legal details at Legal Insurrection.

This case is way more important than most Americans recognize. Libtard colleges (but I repeat myself) have convinced themselves that most of society supports their idiocy in turning out social justice warriors with egos the size of their student loans, rather than educated young men and women with marketable skills.

The board of trustees at the college, if it had a collective IQ bordering anywhere near normal, would have long ago recognized and corrected this idiocy. Total. Fail. The board's job has now been done for them by a jury drawn from the local community.

Do I think the college has learned anything? No. Do I think the board has learned anything? No. Why? Because if either had learned how extreme their views are when compared to those of ordinary people – the people selected for jury duty from the surrounding community – the board would have placed a STFU order on the college staff and selected from among themselves the person best able to grovel an apology first to the bakery owners and then via the media to the community the bakery has served so well for these generations.

Leftist arrogance, however, knows no bounds. The results of this confrontation and the jury award aftermath are a picture of leftist mindset writ large across America. It worked while the left had a fake president to back up their collective idiocy. Now, even though the left still has a fake House of Representatives and fake media (both opposed to advancing America's agenda in the world), they have lost the bully pulpit (which at the moment has shifted to Twitter).

More people are fighting back as well. Defamation lawsuits are being filed against big media for their so-called reporting, e.g., the Covington kids, who were completely misrepresented. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has filed a $400 million lawsuit against CBS News. Once one of these or others already out there wins an award, the dam will break open, and big media will receive the reward it so richly deserves – insolvency.

That big media is willing to risk their existence for their far-left agenda demonstrates how terrified they are of a revitalized America, one run for the benefit of common men and women, not self-anointed "elites" bossing around slaves with snowflake degrees. The civil court jury is going to play a pivotal role in this transformation.

The lawyers can argue, the judges can rule, but in the end the jury decides. The genius of this nation's founders continues to shine through long after 1776. They and this nation truly were a gift from God to the peoples of the world.

The Other Armageddon Story, craigemcmillan.com