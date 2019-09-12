Congressman calls for action after vet's death at VA hospital

(WSOC NEWS) A South Carolina family is suing the United States over the death of their son.

Luke Smyth, 37, served in the military from 1999 to 2004.

He was diagnosed with a mental illness that was related to his service and he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, officials said.

His family claims he turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs for care but died at the hands of the medical staff who were supposed to help him.

Smyth's death happened Sept. 8, 2017, inside the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Read the full story ›