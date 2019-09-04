Congressman: 'God' in oaths 'preposterous'

(Washington Examiner) A Democratic congressman from California said he thinks that witnesses being instructed to recite “so help me god” during oaths is “preposterous.”

Rep. Jared Huffman made the remarks while appearing on the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s Freethought Matters show. Huffman sits on the House Natural Resources Committee, which tried to remove references to God in their oaths earlier this year, according to Fox News.

“Well, unfortunately, it's been kind of a sporadic standard,” Huffman said. “Some committees have dropped the oath, others have not. I sit on the Natural Resources Committee and in our original proposed rules for the committee, we proposed that we drop the oath or we allow witnesses to simply say it voluntarily if they chose to, which to me makes perfect sense.”

