Cops: 3 kids saved from sex abuse

Three children have been saved "from a lifetime of violent sexual abuse" through the work of a team that included authorities in Ukraine and Brazil.

Authorities, in fact, arrested some of the kids' parents.

Officials with the international police agency INTERPOL report the case started developing in 2018, when its Crimes Against Children unit was contacted by authorities in Ukraine.

There, a couple had just been arrested for the sexual abuse of their own daughter, and digital devices that were confiscated showed "a string of communications with other couples around the world who were also abusing their children."

The case revealed the practiced of abusers using video of sexual abuse of children "as a form of 'currency' within child sexual abuse networks" where abusers "use the material to gain notoriety or 'trade' for new, unseen photos and videos."

"In this instance, the group would trade in what is considered rare material featuring men and women abusing their own children," the international police agency reported.

Eventually authorities in Ukraine traced one of the couples' contacts to Brazil and forwarded the case information, with images, to INTERPOL, which uploaded and compared the material to other crime evidence in the International Child Sexual Exploitation Database.

"Within weeks, a link was established between the material and unidentified footage found on the Darknet in 2016, depicting severe sexual abuse and torture of a young child and baby," authorities documented.

"With new information in hand, INTERPOL referred the case to the Brazilian Federal Police's Child Exploitation Unit. In May 2019, they arrested the Brazilian national and safeguarded his nine-year-old daughter. They also seized his devices, from which digital forensic analysis led to the identification of two female offenders involved in other instances of abuse with him."

Then just this month, authorities in Brazil rescued the children abused in the 2016 footage.

They are four and nine now, and two women with them were arrested.

One of the women, the mother of both children, "had taken great care to conceal her identity in the videos, demonstrating a clear intention to share the material while avoiding detection," authorities reported.

"This footage was of a particularly disturbing nature," said Jürgen Stock, chief of the international agency. "While these results are encouraging and show that our collective efforts have – so far – saved three children from horrific abuse, millions of photos and videos remain. It is painstaking work, but we will fight for these children."