Corporations to Democrats: Warren unacceptable

Democrat candidates for president have been falling over each other so far in the race to run to the extreme left.

One of their agenda points has been giving money away. Free health care. Free college. Cancellation of school loans. And lots more.

And that has corporations who typically have donated to Democrats alarmed.

The Washington Examiner reported one "senior private equity executive" confessed, "You're in a box because you're a Democrat and you're thinking, 'I want to help the party, but she's going to hurt me, so I'm going to help President Trump.'"

The report said some of the Democratic Party's "largest donors" may simply not contribute, or even could support the president "in order to stave off Warren and her anti-wealth policies."

She is on record planned huge tax hikes for many, especially those with a net worth over $50 million.

"They will not support her. It would be like shutting down their industry," the Examiner quoted an executive of a large bank.

Warren's poll numbers have been increasing in recent polls, as longtime leader Joe Biden's numbers fall.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said for a long time Democrat candidates have lashed out at corporate influences.

"Big Business" however, has always supported Democrats because of "a little wink and nod to 'em," he said.

"The Democrats always have had a certain percentage of their campaign agenda aimed at corporate America, but they've been winking at corporate America all the while because while they bash corporate America in their class envy routine, the Democrats' number-one donor is corporate America, followed by gay Hollywood, followed by Hollywood, and followed by unions," he explained.

"Corporate America knows the Democrats aren’t really gonna do anything to them, except now they have. … And now, now Elizabeth Warren and Crazy Bernie have got corporate America and Wall Street in their crosshairs, and they're making no bones. There's no wink and nod now," he said.

"Corporate America is now beginning to realize that Crazy Bernie and Elizabeth Warren literally mean it!" he said.