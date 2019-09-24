SECTIONS
Court says EU's law doesn't apply worldwide

Fight over 'right to be forgotten' on web

Published September 24, 2019 at 9:53am
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) does not have to apply Europe’s “right to be forgotten” law globally, the continent’s top court ruled on Tuesday in a landmark case that pitted privacy rights against freedom of speech.

The victory for the U.S. tech titan means that, while it must remove links to sensitive personal data from its internet search results in Europe when required, it does not have to scrap them from searches elsewhere in the world.

The case has been viewed as a landmark test, in an age of an internet that knows no borders, of whether people can demand a blanket removal of information about themselves from searches without stifling free speech and legitimate public interest.

