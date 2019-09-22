'Any criticism of Islam or Muslims is forbidden today'

An expert on Islam is warning that the United Kingdom is becoming "Boris Johnson's shabby little police state" after the Conservative Party there expelled several people who posted online statements critical of Islam.

The warning comes from Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch.

"These broad-based suspensions make it clear that any criticism of Islam or Muslims, no matter how accurate it may be, is forbidden today in Boris Johnson’s shabby little police state," he explained.

They "illustrate the confusion — confusion that has been deliberately sowed by Leftist and Islamic supremacist groups — between legitimate criticism of Islam as a belief system and ideology, and hatred of innocent Muslims," he said.

It was the BBC that confirmed the party members were "suspended for posting or endorsing Islamophobic material."

A party official told the outlet the party was setting up an investigation.

"The BBC was alerted to details of the new cases by an anonymous Twitter user, and independently verified each one before passing details to the Conservative Party," the news agency claimed. "The incidents ranged from individuals 'liking' anti-Muslim pictures or statements on one or two occasions, to regular Islamophobic posts by people who said they were members of the Tory party."

But Spencer pointed out the so-called offensive statements cited in the BBC report.

"Islam and slavery are partners in crime."

Spencer explained, "Yet slavery is sanctioned in the Qur’an and Sunnah, as well as by the example of Muhammad, and is still widely practiced in Islamic states in North Africa, as well as in Saudi Arabia. If noting that is 'Islamophobic' and will get you suspended from the Conservative Party, then the Conservative Party is at war with the truth."

Another targeted comment: "Islam is THE religion of hate (sic)"

Spencer wrote, "Islam has a doctrine called al-wala wa-l-bara, 'loyalty and disavowal,' that is, loving what Allah loves and hating what he hates. That includes hating unbelievers as 'the most vile of created beings' (Quran 98:6)."

Another questioned statement: "Muslims hate = free speech (sic)."

"If the speaker is referring to the denial of the freedom of speech in Islamic law, that is here again simply a fact. Or if he means that hating Muslims is a prerogative allowed by the freedom of speech, his statement may be obnoxious, but it is accurate. If you're not sure of that, consider this: is hating Christians also an offense that will get you suspended from the Conservative Party? Of course not. And hating Jews is practically a requirement of being a member of the Labour Party these days," Spencer wrote.

The BBC said it "highlighted over 20 new cases" to the party, and officials said "all those found to be members who shared or supported anti-Muslim posts on Twitter and Facebook were suspended immediately."

However, the number of those affected was not released.

The BBC said, "Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4's Today that he believed an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party was under way, but he was not able to provide details of it."

The Muslim Council of Britain long has advocated punishment for anyone who expresses criticism of Islam.