SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.
Print

Crossing street, riding bike kills more Americans than rifles

10 other causes of death literally eclipse number

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2019 at 9:59pm
Print

(BREITBART) -- The left’s relentless push to ban commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles under the guise of safety overlooks the fact that Americans face numerous things that cause exponentially more death than rifles on a daily basis.

Consider Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics from 2017, the most recent year of complete data. The total number of firearm-related deaths was 39,773. Roughly two-thirds of that figure, 23,854, were firearm-related suicides, with the remaining 15,919 being a combination of the approximately 500 accidental gun deaths that occur annually coupled with just over 15,000 firearm-related homicides.

If we break down the firearm-related homicides via FBI crime statistics, we see that handguns were far and away the common firearm for murder. The FBI reported 7,032 murders with a handgun verses 403 murders with a rifle, and 264 with a shotgun, in cases where the firearm was identifiable.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Leprosy the next crisis for Los Angeles?
Crossing street, riding bike kills more Americans than rifles
Music star sorry for calling white people 'disgusting'
6.2 million Americans off food stamps under Trump
Man creates poop bomb to explode on ex-friend
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×