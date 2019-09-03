SECTIONS
Diversions Money U.S. World
Print

Cruise lines cancel, reroute trips as Dorian approaches

'One of the benefits is the ability to steer ships away from unfavorable locations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2019 at 3:29pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Cruise lines are canceling some trips and rerouting others as Hurricane Dorian continues to ravage the Bahamas and move up the eastern coast of the United States.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines are among the companies changing plans for travelers as ports in the Bahamas and Florida are closed due to Dorian.

In one case, the Norwegian Breakaway was originally supposed to return to Miami on Sept. 1 but will now conclude its trip in New Orleans on Tuesday. The cruise line has canceled two cruises scheduled to leave from Florida but has made no changes to cruises leaving from New York and Boston.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







College researcher: I communicate with plants
'American Idol' contestant, 26, dies in motorcycle crash
'Terminator' star has been celibate for 'at least 15 years'
Stocks begin September with big drop
Wedding venue refuses interracial pair due to Christian faith
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×