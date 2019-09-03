Cruise lines cancel, reroute trips as Dorian approaches

(CNBC) -- Cruise lines are canceling some trips and rerouting others as Hurricane Dorian continues to ravage the Bahamas and move up the eastern coast of the United States.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines are among the companies changing plans for travelers as ports in the Bahamas and Florida are closed due to Dorian.

In one case, the Norwegian Breakaway was originally supposed to return to Miami on Sept. 1 but will now conclude its trip in New Orleans on Tuesday. The cruise line has canceled two cruises scheduled to leave from Florida but has made no changes to cruises leaving from New York and Boston.

