Debate descends into melee over health care, Obama, socialism

(Fox News) Long-simmering policy disputes between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and a slew of other candidates exploded into the open during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate, as the candidates -- often with raised voices -- laid bare their fundamental disagreements on "Medicare-for-all," immigration and more.

Intermittent efforts by some candidates to show unity and keep the heat on President Trump repeatedly failed, with most striving instead to score an aggressive debate 'moment' on stage in Houston.

Amid the melee, Pete Buttigieg offered an olive branch as he criticized the Democrats for "scoring points against each other, poking at each other" -- prompting Julian Casto to interject, "That's called an election!

