Decent sleep can stop hunger pangs, study shows

(STUDY FINDS) -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Have you been noticing you’re not quite as satisfied as you used to be after a big meal? According to a new study, your sleeping habits may be to blame for feeling hungry more frequently. Researchers at Penn State University say not getting enough sleep for just a few days can change how one’s metabolism operates and cause us to feel less full after eating.

From an evolutionary perspective, a lack of sleep signals to our bodies that we’re dealing with some type of problem (predators, unsafe environment, etc). In response, our metabolism slows, encouraging us to eat more than we really need so we have additional energy to cope with said problem.

