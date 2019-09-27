Defending France from the Climate Crisis Kids

The Golden Child of the current climate movement, Greta Thunberg, isn't quite finished with her 15 minutes of fame.

After her scripted diatribe at the Climate Strike, she and 15 other misguided and misinformed youth headed to the United Nations Climate Summit, where the 16, ranging from age 8 to 17, hailing from 12 different countries, proceeded to lodge, "a landmark official complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to protest lack of government action on the climate crisis."

I'm not sure what constitutes an "official" complaint to the U.N., but I assume it's anything that advances socialism, communism, hatred of Israel or America, and radical leftism. And the climate crisis complaint pretty much checks most categories – ergo, it's official.

That and the kids have their own legal representation, courtesy of global law firm Hausfeld LLP and Earthjustice whose motto is … ready for it … "Because the Earth Needs a Good Lawyer!" Wonder who's paying these two? Just asking.

The children were treated like celebrities by adults like U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Executive Director Charlotte Petri Gornitzka.

"We fully support children exercising their rights and taking a stand. Climate change will impact every single one of them. It's no wonder they are uniting to fight back," proclaimed Ms. Gornitzka. (I'm only assuming she's a Ms.)

As a quick aside – think about that statement. "Climate change will impact every single one of them" – as if this is some sort of revelation, some new phenomenon. What a ridiculous and obvious assertion. As the climate continues to change, which it has since Earth developed a climate, all will be affected by it. Duh!

Anyway, the "landmark" legal complaint was lodged against five nations, "accusing Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of inaction on global warming," and even accused them of "treason on issues of climate disruption."

It seems all but one of these nations' leaders at least appear to accept the youth complaint with little or no comment.

However, the normally mild-mannered French president, Emmanuel Macron, didn't take kindly to being on the list.

Macron bristled that the children held "very radical positions likely to antagonize our societies." And you sure don't want to antagonize the French. No telling what they're capable of.

Now, I personally have no love for France. Beyond them assisting us in defeating the British during the Revolution, they've pretty much been useless. However Macron is absolutely right in this regard.

In support, some have taken to Twitter to inject a few actual facts about the world's real polluters – and one in particular – China.

Maybe China is backing her so she can destroy other nations' industries so China gets what remains of Western manufacturing. — Texarkana Fed 🇺🇸 (@TexarkanaFed) September 24, 2019

And perhaps Greta and her cohorts could take a quick glance at the following map.

Are the Greta Thunburg handlers going to take her over to our pals in China next? #HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/WPFMv9gZDm — |01101010| (@skidmarkymarkk) September 24, 2019

The fact is that France did put its money where its mouth is, long ago. And they did it the smart way – without dopey windmills and massive solar farms.

Anyone with any honesty and integrity on this topic will agree that nuclear energy is the cleanest mass-production fuel source on the planet. And no one has invested more in it than France, with its 58 reactors and not a single serious accident.

France derives about 75% of its electricity from nuclear energy, due to a long-standing policy based on energy security/independence. France is the world's largest net exporter of clean electricity due to its very low cost of generation, and makes over €3 billion per year from it. And about 17% of France's electricity is generated from recycled nuclear fuel.

Yes – most don't know that nuclear waste is recyclable. Once reactor fuel (uranium or thorium) is used in a reactor, it can be treated and put into another reactor as fuel. In fact, we could power the entire U.S. electrical grid from the energy in nuclear waste for almost 100 years.

So, Greta et al. – why don't you go after the real polluters and get off France's back? No one has done "clean" energy as well.