Dem debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care

Biden lashes out at Sanders, Warren over cost of 'Medicare for All'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2019 at 9:45pm
(Associated Press) An aggressive Joe Biden defended his health care plan against liberal rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in Thursday night’s presidential debate, a high-stakes clash for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump and for the broader direction of their own party.

Biden, Barack Obama’s vice president and the party’s early 2020 front-runner, lashed out at Sanders and Warren and contended they haven’t yet explained how they would pay for Sanders’ government-backed “Medicare for All” health care plan.

“This is America,” Biden interrupted as Sanders noted that Americans spend much more on health care than Canadians or other countries. He wants to update rather than replace “Obamacare,” and he said simply: “I’m for Barack.”

