Dem lawmaker defends Obama admin's spying on Trump campaign

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The House sub-committee on Oversight of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) met earlier this week on Capitol Hill.

The FISA Court was originally set up to empower federal agencies to spy on lone wolf terrorists and conduct roving wiretaps on potential terrorists.

In 2016 and 2017 the Obama administration used the FISA Court to spy illegally on the opposition Republican party and Trump campaign and administration.

On Thursday Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) defended spying on the opposition party.

Read the full story ›