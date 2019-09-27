SECTIONS
Democrat clerk charged with altering nearly 200 ballots

Files falsely changed to reflect voters failed to include valid signature

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2019 at 11:41pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) A Democratic city clerk in Michigan who had been honored by the state party for her work was charged this week with multiple felonies related to charges of altering absentee ballots.

Sherikia Hawkins was arraigned Monday in Southfield, Michigan, on six counts related to the 2018 election including forging public documents and misconduct in office and was released on $15,000 bond, according to National Review Online.

“The alleged misconduct was discovered after the Oakland County Clerk’s Office noticed that 193 voter files had been changed to reflect that the voters failed to include a valid signature or return date, when all of the implicated voters had in fact included both items. The county clerk’s office later discovered the original voter files in the trash at the election-division office,” National Review wrote.

