Dems demand networks stop booking Giuliani

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is urging its friends in TV news media to stop inviting President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to talk about allegations of corruption against the former vice president and his son.

The request came in a letter to NBC News, CBS News, Fox News and CNN asking them to consider the campaign's "grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump."

Fox News reported the request came "after Giuliani spent the morning on a series of talk shows aggressively highlighting what he called Biden's apparently corrupt dealings in Ukraine and China."

The report said the letter was drafted by Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn, who served briefly as President Obama's communications director.

"While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation," they wrote.

The Biden campaign requested "an equivalent amount of time" on the air should a network allow Giuliani to speak, the report said.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for Trump's 2020 effort, responded to the letter on Twitter: "Can we request the removal of Democrats on TV that push hoaxes? Wait, but then who would do the interviews?"

The letter comes as House Democrats conduct what they describe as an impeachment inquiry. They are investigating the allegation of an unnamed whistleblower that President Trump illegally used the power of his office to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden received more than $3 million from a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, after his father became the point man for Ukraine policy in the Obama administration. Joe Biden later boasted at a Council on Foreign Relations event that he forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma by threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid.

The Justice Department has determined that President Trump's remarks and requests in the July 25 phone call with Zelensky did not violate any laws.

The Blaze reported the Biden campaign letter was sent to cable new networks as well as their top anchors.

The Biden campaign claimed that "in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani."

The former New York mayor called the request "left-wing censorship."

"Everything I say is supported by such as today, affidavits and statements. They are the ones who have covered up pay for play for at least 5 years," Giuliani said.

Giuliani has charged that the evidence against Biden is abundant, but "the Washington press will not accept the fact that Joe Biden might have done something like this."

Explosive report

In another development, the Federalist reported the whistleblower complaint against the president was allowed because two days before it was filed, Washington insiders approved a change to allow hearsay information in such complaints.

Whistleblower complaints previously required first-hand knowledge, meaning "I heard someone say" could not be the basis for a complaint.

Twitter user Stephen McIntyre originally spotted the change in the whistleblower form, reported Fox News.

Over the weekend, Trump and top Republicans raised questions about the change, asking when and why it was made.

Washington, D.C., lawyers Joe DiGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, also described as "false and embarrassing" a claim by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that they were working "off the books" for the president.