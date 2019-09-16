Dems election 'strategy'? Calling GOP names

You didn't think that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent vilification of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was by chance, did you?

Or the New York Times' recent reports reviving misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by President Trump? Reports which, by the way, left out the key fact that the alleged victim didn't remember the alleged incident.

Or the constant drumbeat of "impeach"?

The newssite Axios has an apparent explanation.

"Democrats plan to portray President Trump, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as the three villains defining the three branches of government for the 2020 campaign."

Axios said "each of these white men, they will argue, symbolizes Republican corruption and rule-bending."

The report said "three targets" had been identified because, "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told advisers it's hard to move the public mood on Trump alone — and will urge her caucus to crank up anti-McConnell attacks, Axios' Alayna Treene reports."

At least six 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls – Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro – already are demanding Kavanaugh's impeachment over the Times' story.

"Trump, of course, will be the central target, and several campaigns are trying to follow the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris approach of focusing on the president as much as their rivals," the report said.

Democrats are concerned that "Trump fatigue" will cause them to stop paying attention to their attacks on the president.

The report said Pelosi "believes there's a ceiling on how much the party can shift public opinion on Trump, aides say, noting that his approval rating has remained steady."

Besides, the Democrats already have claimed Trump colluded with Russians, obstructed justice, banned Muslims from entering the country without sufficient evidence.

The report said "demonizing McConnell" likely will work better since he's seen as "Trump's enabler."