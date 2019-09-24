Doctor does abortion on wrong woman

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Police have launched an investigation in South Korea after a doctor performed an abortion by mistake.

On August 7, a pregnant patient with a 6-week-old fetus had gone to a clinic in district of Gangseo, in the country’s capital Seoul, according to the Gangseo police. At the clinic, a mix-up in medical charts and failure to check her identity led to the mistaken abortion.

The doctor and nurse in charge are under investigation, and the case will soon be sent to the prosecutor’s office, police told CNN.

“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said. They are now being accused of negligence resulting in bodily harm.