DOJ using Dems' confusion against them

Cites public arguments over whether there is 'impeachment investigation'

WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 10:04am
(Fox News) The Justice Department, in new court filings, sought to block congressional Democrats' bid for secret grand jury material from the Robert Mueller investigation by citing the confusion inside the caucus over whether or not they're pursuing an "impeachment investigation."

In the Friday court filing, the DOJ argued that the House Judiciary Committee clearly is not.

“The committee’s own description of its investigation makes clear that it is too far removed from any potential judicial proceeding to qualify,” the DOJ said in a Friday filing.

After muddled messaging on the matter, committee Democrats last week argued that they are leading an impeachment investigation, as the panel took its first formal vote establishing the procedures for those proceedings and hearings.

