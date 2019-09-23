SECTIONS
Domestic violence victim's face transplant now failing

'Rather not have to go through a catastrophic failure'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 10:40pm
(AP) -- MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman who was severely burned in a domestic violence attack in Vermont is hoping for a second face transplant after doctors recently discovered tissue damage that likely will lead to the loss of her donor face.

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, 51, was burned over 80% of her body when her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her body with lye in 2007. Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where she's being evaluated for a possible second transplant.

Tarleton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, told The Boston Globe she has no regrets about the transplant because it dramatically improved her life. She has learned to play the piano and banjo, wrote a memoir and has spoken to many groups about her life. She lost 20 pounds and began walking five miles a week.

