Donna Brazile explains her stunning admission about Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- Fox News contributor Donna Brazile told “America’s Newsroom" Wednesday that “if we don’t move this country toward reconciliation, racial tensions will only grow.”

The former DNC interim chairwoman was asked about comments she made Tuesday on Fox Nation’s “Reality Check with David Webb,” in which she said she gets in "trouble" with people on the left when she refuses to call President Trump a racist.

“I believe that I can address the issues, I can address the actions without basically name-calling. I think we’re beyond name-calling,” Brazile said Wednesday.

