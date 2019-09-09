SECTIONS
Dorian crews hunting house to house for bodies

Toll at 44, but expected to surge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2019 at 10:16am
(Miami Herald) On Sunday, white-clad body recovery crews were working their way through a field of rubble on the island of Abaco on the hunt for the hidden victims of Hurricane Dorian, following the smell of rotting flesh through the rubble.

It didn’t take them long. Lying on the foundations of what was once a house was the body of a middle-aged man, his rigid arms outstretched. He was wearing an orange shirt.

As those who survived Dorian are continuing to flee the area of Marsh Harbour by boat and plane, search and recovery crews are finally punching deeper into the mountains of debris, going house to house looking for the dead.

