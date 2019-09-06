Dorian death toll to be 'staggering' in Bahamas

(Daily Mail) Bahamian officials have warned the Hurricane Dorian death toll could be ‘staggering’ with hundreds and possibly thousands still be missing from the Abaco and Grand Bahama northern islands.

Up to 70,000 are in need of ‘life-saving assistance’ while militias have been formed to stop looting amid reports people are trying to shoot others to get food and water.

While the official death toll stands at 30, that number is expected to rise today and hundreds of body bags have been ordered. There are reports of piles of corpses.

A massive international relief effort was ramped up today as the extent of the damage wrought by Dorian came into focus. Satellite images have revealed the scale of devastation and harrowing accounts are emerging from survivors.