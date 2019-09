(CNBC) Stocks fell Friday on news that Chinese officials were cutting short their visit to the U.S., dampening hope around trade negotiations between the two countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 159.72 points lower, or 0.6% at 26,935.07. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.5% to 2,992.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 8,117.67.

The major indexes also snapped a three-week winning streak. The Dow and Nasdaq fell 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.5% this week.