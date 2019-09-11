SECTIONS
Money
Print

Dow jumps more than 200 points

Closes above 27,000 for 1st time since July

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 4:21pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks jumped on Wednesday as Apple outperformed, pushing the major indexes back to levels not seen since late July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.61 points, or 0.85% to 27,137.04, posting its first six-day winning streak since June. Wednesday’s session also marked its first close above 27,000 since July 30. The Dow is now less than 1% from its all-time high reached July 16.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to close at 3,000.93 its highest level since late July. The broad index also ended the day less than 1% from a record high set on July 26. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1% to 8,169.68, its best close since July 31.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Johnny Cash was nearly killed by an ostrich
Traffic ticket costs driver more than $36,000
Verdict in for Chinese woman who crashed Trump's Florida home
Strange alien world found to have water
Dow jumps more than 200 points
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×