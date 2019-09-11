Dow jumps more than 200 points

(CNBC) -- Stocks jumped on Wednesday as Apple outperformed, pushing the major indexes back to levels not seen since late July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.61 points, or 0.85% to 27,137.04, posting its first six-day winning streak since June. Wednesday’s session also marked its first close above 27,000 since July 30. The Dow is now less than 1% from its all-time high reached July 16.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to close at 3,000.93 its highest level since late July. The broad index also ended the day less than 1% from a record high set on July 26. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1% to 8,169.68, its best close since July 31.

