Driver 'kills man for looking at him at red light'

'Appears to be the motive behind a violent murder'

WND News Services
Published September 29, 2019 at 8:59pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A man was killed in March after he “looked over” at another driver at a red light, police in Arizona revealed, saying the suspected killer was arrested this past week.

“Pulling up next to another car and looking over at the driver may seem like a common occurrence, but it now appears to be the motive behind a violent murder,” police said Friday in a news release.

Police made that statement in announcing the arrest Thursday of Nicolas Elliott, 30, on a charge of murder in the March 1 death of 26-year-old Alex Mixon at a Phoenix intersection.

WND News Services
