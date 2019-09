(Fox News) Iconic conservative blogger Matt Drudge on Wednesday announced who he thought was going to be the Democratic nominee in 2020.

Drudge, founder of the news aggregation site The Drudge Report, took to Twitter and shared an image from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rally she held in New York City this week, which reportedly had 20,000 attendees.

"It's Elizabeth Warren's nomination to lose..." Drudge tweeted.

Read the full story ›